Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $80.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $3.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

About Arcadia Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.