Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $80.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $3.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.
Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.
About Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.
