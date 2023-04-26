Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,140,871,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,687. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.15%. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

