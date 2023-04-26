Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,889 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.25% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $4,734,245,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 733,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,302,000 after purchasing an additional 203,978 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 3.0% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 106,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Down 1.2 %

TYG stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 28,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,803. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $36.39.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

