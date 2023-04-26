Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2,301.74 Billion in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,744,170,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $184,773,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,391,000 after acquiring an additional 730,931 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,819,000 after acquiring an additional 466,002 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $29,807,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,153,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SQM traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,883. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $60.21 and a twelve month high of $115.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average of $87.39.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 95.37% and a net margin of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

