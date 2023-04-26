Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,235 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,748,777,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.14. 456,604 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

