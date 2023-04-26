Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 31,341 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 129.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,341 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,421,738,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after buying an additional 121,118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.95. 6,754,777 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

