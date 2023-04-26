Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,171 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,090,220,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,494,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 54,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

SHV remained flat at $110.41 during trading on Wednesday. 737,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,512. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.19. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.391 per share. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

