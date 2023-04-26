Arjuna Capital Buys Shares of 36,366 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 94.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 25,989 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BWA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.5 %

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,129,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.59. 306,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

