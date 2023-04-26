Arjuna Capital Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group accounts for about 1.3% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $73.23. 184,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,959. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

