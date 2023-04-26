Arjuna Capital Invests $905,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.20.

Insider Activity

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,312,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $3.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.57. 143,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,432. The company’s 50-day moving average is $314.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 79.50% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

