Arjuna Capital Makes New Investment in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ LECO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.35. The company had a trading volume of 224,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $176.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.27.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.80.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

