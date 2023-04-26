Arjuna Capital Purchases 5,338 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,869 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAN remained flat at $3.57 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,022,501. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 18.47%. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAN. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.76.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.