Arjuna Capital Purchases Shares of 469,394 iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN)

Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 469,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. Arjuna Capital owned about 3.01% of iSun at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISUN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iSun during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iSun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of iSun in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iSun during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in iSun by 29.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iSun alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iSun in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

iSun Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISUN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,364. iSun, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.11. iSun had a negative return on equity of 30.64% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Research analysts expect that iSun, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iSun Profile

(Get Rating)

iSUN, Inc engages in the provision of design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers. The firm is also involved in providing electrical contracting, and data and communication services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.