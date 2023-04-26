Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.53

Shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.53 and traded as low as $18.12. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 6,744 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a report on Saturday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $63.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Ark Restaurants ( NASDAQ:ARKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $47.45 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 31.4% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and bars, fast food concepts, and catering operations. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV, and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded on January 4, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

