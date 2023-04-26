Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Invests $523,000 in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

XSD traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.41. The stock had a trading volume of 35,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.73. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $138.65 and a 52 week high of $212.52.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

