Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,142 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 800.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,792,000 after purchasing an additional 179,609 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,071,000 after purchasing an additional 127,055 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9,859.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 50,085 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,546,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,163.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 38,121 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $277.42. 18,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $294.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

