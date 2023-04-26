Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,399 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,828 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after purchasing an additional 930,095 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,929,000 after buying an additional 164,885 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 461,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 289,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,424,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock traded up $8.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $376.78. The stock had a trading volume of 186,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,528. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.10. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $391.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

