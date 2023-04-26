Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.80-5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26-1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.22. 72,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,544. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.28.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.63.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

