Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Short Interest Down 96.7% in April

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 918,000 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the March 31st total of 27,730,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 315,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Arrival Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVL traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $2.39. 841,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,401. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. Arrival has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Arrival by 726.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,888,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966,900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Arrival by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,136,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrival by 486.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,517,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrival by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,676,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

