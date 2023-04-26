Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Short Interest Update

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Artemis Therapeutics Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ATMS remained flat at $0.30 on Wednesday. Artemis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17.
