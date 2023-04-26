Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $207.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.24 and a 52-week high of $208.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 38.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

