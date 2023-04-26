Artur Bergman Sells 11,163 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $178,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,530,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,159,242. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Monday, April 17th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $176,263.77.

On Monday, April 10th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $172,803.24.

On Monday, April 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $187,091.88.

On Monday, March 27th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $181,622.01.

On Monday, March 20th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $170,905.53.

On Thursday, March 16th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $175,817.25.

On Monday, March 6th, Artur Bergman sold 32,388 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $491,973.72.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Artur Bergman sold 2,420 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $33,734.80.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Artur Bergman sold 1,101 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $17,065.50.

On Thursday, February 16th, Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $893,544.06.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,116,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,901. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $18.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 44.09%. The firm had revenue of $119.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.39 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $42,697,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $30,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fastly by 65.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after buying an additional 3,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth $21,322,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth $7,855,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.