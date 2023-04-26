Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Update

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 5,575.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Ascendant Resources Stock Performance

ASDRF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 75,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,445. Ascendant Resources has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

