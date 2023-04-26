Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46. 118,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 206,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Ascot Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Ascot Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company engaged in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

