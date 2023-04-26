Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2023

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVFGet Rating)’s share price traded up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46. 118,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 206,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Ascot Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Ascot Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.

About Ascot Resources

(Get Rating)

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company engaged in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.