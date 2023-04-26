ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.41-1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.110-1.145 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ASGN from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.54. 310,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,780. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. ASGN has a 1 year low of $73.94 and a 1 year high of $119.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Activity

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. ASGN had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ASGN will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASGN stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASGN were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASGN

(Get Rating)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.