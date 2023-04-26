Asian Growth Cubs ETF (NYSEARCA:CUBS) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Asian Growth Cubs ETF (NYSEARCA:CUBS – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.12 and last traded at $19.42. 16,563 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 239% from the average session volume of 4,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

Asian Growth Cubs ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74.

Institutional Trading of Asian Growth Cubs ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asian Growth Cubs ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asian Growth Cubs ETF (NYSEARCA:CUBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 4.20% of Asian Growth Cubs ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Asian Growth Cubs ETF

The Asian Growth Cubs ETF (CUBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of Asian stocks specifically issued by companies located and\u002For listed in Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, Philippines, and Vietnam. Holdings are screened for ESG considerations.

