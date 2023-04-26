AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Up 9%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 987,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,835,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 16.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a current ratio of 9.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

