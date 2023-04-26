AstraZeneca (AZN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. On average, analysts expect AstraZeneca to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $234.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.92.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

