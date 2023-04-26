Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASUR. Northland Securities began coverage on Asure Software in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Asure Software from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Asure Software news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 81,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,336.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Asure Software news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 81,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,336.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $56,814.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,324.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,448 shares of company stock valued at $579,892 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Asure Software Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the first quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 632.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the third quarter worth $59,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $29.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.64 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

