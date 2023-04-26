Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.73

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.73 and traded as high as C$3.41. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$3.39, with a volume of 3,483,319 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil ( TSE:ATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business had revenue of C$282.52 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.4934307 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$130,500.00. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Athabasca Oil

(Get Rating)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.