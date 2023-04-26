ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.16

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.16 and traded as high as $40.78. ATS shares last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 2,286 shares traded.

ATSAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on ATS from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ATS in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ATS from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ATS from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

ATS Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.54.

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

