AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,344,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,711,414. The company has a market capitalization of $125.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

