Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $715,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 99,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.27. 1,054,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,773. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.28 and a 200 day moving average of $233.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.