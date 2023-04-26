B. Riley Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Gentex in a report issued on Monday, April 24th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Gentex Stock Performance

Gentex stock opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $493.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.04 million.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,760.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,643 shares of company stock worth $1,050,188 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after buying an additional 8,622,309 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after buying an additional 2,266,973 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,990,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 16.6% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,486,000 after buying an additional 1,039,243 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading

