BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.50

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.50 and traded as high as $12.89. BAE Systems shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 6,514 shares.

BAE Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,444 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.