BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. BancFirst had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 31.99%.

BancFirst Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.37. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $72.49 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.06.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $210,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BancFirst by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

