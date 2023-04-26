Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 11,300.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

Shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.71. 581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.3894 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

