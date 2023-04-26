Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

Bank of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bank of America has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of America to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.44. 45,319,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,156,488. The firm has a market cap of $227.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.28. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Bank of America by 15.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

