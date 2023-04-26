Bank of America Upgrades Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) to Neutral

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $25.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34. Ally Financial has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ally Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after acquiring an additional 281,795 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,062,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,680,000 after buying an additional 1,176,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,811,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,526,000 after buying an additional 284,202 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after buying an additional 4,005,417 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after buying an additional 320,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.