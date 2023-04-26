Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 0.4 %

BOH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,980. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average is $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,318,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 43.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 32.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

