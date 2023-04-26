Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bank OZK Stock Up 1.0 %

OZKAP stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.65. 38,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,753. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $20.87.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.