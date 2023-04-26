Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

SIRI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Sirius XM stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 53.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at $1,344,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.1% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 6.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 666,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 40,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

