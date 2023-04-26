Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
SIRI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.
Sirius XM stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 53.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at $1,344,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.1% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 6.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 666,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 40,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.
Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.
