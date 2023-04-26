Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.4 %

BDX stock opened at $260.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.