Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $134.71

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 134.71 ($1.68) and traded as low as GBX 124 ($1.55). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 127 ($1.59), with a volume of 495,126 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEG. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £197.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,400.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 126.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 134.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88.

Begbies Traynor Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Begbies Traynor Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

In other news, insider John M. May acquired 31,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £37,465.20 ($46,790.56). Company insiders own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.