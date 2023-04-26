Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.11

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.11 and last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 11273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHE has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $752.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $750.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,261,000 after purchasing an additional 444,075 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $7,897,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,562,000 after acquiring an additional 216,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,834,000 after acquiring an additional 215,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 42.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 87,090 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.