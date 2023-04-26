Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $164.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.53 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 75.40%. On average, analysts expect Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $417.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

