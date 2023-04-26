Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $164.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.53 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 75.40%. On average, analysts expect Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $417.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.16.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile
Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.