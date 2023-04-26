Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $4.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter H. Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.