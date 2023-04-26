Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 505 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 590.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded down $15.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $460.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,857. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $480.09 and its 200-day moving average is $472.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $116.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

