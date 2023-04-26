Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.2% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,970,000 after buying an additional 90,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,261,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,608,000 after purchasing an additional 184,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,611,000 after purchasing an additional 98,414 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $154.14. 644,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $160.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

