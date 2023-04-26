Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $304,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.43. The company had a trading volume of 984,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,406. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.